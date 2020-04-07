Menu
Man allegedly records four times legal limit while speeding

Laura Thomas
7th Apr 2020 10:45 AM
A WHITSUNDAY man was pulled over after allegedly driving more than 40km over the speed limit and returned a breath alcohol reading almost four times the legal limit.

Police said at about 2.25pm yesterday, Proserpine Police intercepted a 65-year-old “local” man who was allegedly detected travelling south at 142km/h on the Bruce Highway in a 100km/h zone.

Police further allege that the man subsequently provided a breath alcohol reading of .199 per cent.

The man will appear in the Proserpine Magistrates Court on April 27, charged with exceeding the speed limit and driving under influence of liquor.

An immediate suspension of his licence was also issued.

