Crime

Man allegedly records seven-times limit after ditch crash

Jordan Gilliland
19th May 2020 1:00 PM
A WHITSUNDAY man has allegedly recorded more than seven-times the legal alcohol limit after he crashed his car into a drain.

Police said about 4.40pm on April 22, the 39-year-old Kelsey Creek man allegedly crashed his Holden Commodore ute into a drain on Kelsey Creek Rd, Proserpine after it left the road.

The man was taken to hospital as a precaution for minor injuries sustained during the crash.

At the hospital, a blood specimen was taken from the man to identify if he was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time.

On May 16, police said the results were received and revealed the man was allegedly driving more than seven-times the legal alcohol limit, recording a BAC reading 0.373.

The man was charged with driving while under the influence of liquor and driving without due care and will now face Proserpine Magistrates Court on June 1.

Proserpine Officer in Charge Sergeant Mark Flynn said that driving safely requires a motorist to be observant, aware and able to react to unforeseen circumstances, often in an instant.

“Driving while impacted by alcohol creates a great risk for the driver, any passenger and other road users,” Sgt Flynn said.

“Regardless of the circumstances, if you are planning to drink, plan not to drive.”

Whitsunday Times

