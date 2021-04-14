Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
FACING COURT: A Dalby man has been charged after he allegedly reversed his car into a shop on April 10. Picture: Contributed
FACING COURT: A Dalby man has been charged after he allegedly reversed his car into a shop on April 10. Picture: Contributed
Crime

Man allegedly reverses car into shop front while drunk

Sam Turner
14th Apr 2021 1:00 PM | Updated: 3:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Dalby man will face court after he reversed his car into a shopfront while allegedly driving drunk.

The incident unfolded at a block of shops at the corner of Drayton Street and Myall Street about 8.15pm on April 10.

A Dalby man has been charged after he allegedly reversed his car into a shop on April 10. Picture: Contributed
A Dalby man has been charged after he allegedly reversed his car into a shop on April 10. Picture: Contributed

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said it will be alleged the man was in his vehicle in the car park, when he reversed into the business' front entrance.

A Dalby man has been charged after he allegedly reversed his car into a shop on April 10. Picture: Contributed
A Dalby man has been charged after he allegedly reversed his car into a shop on April 10. Picture: Contributed

The 43-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of liquor, and driving without due care and attention.

He will face Dalby Magistrates Court on April 27.

dalby business dalby magistrates court dalby police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grandma’s falls lead CQ researcher to new project

        Premium Content Grandma’s falls lead CQ researcher to new project

        Lifestyle ‘Grandma’s falls are so bad that she has to wear protective headgear – similar to a football player’.

        • 14th Apr 2021 3:30 PM
        Ice trafficking mum’s jail term reduced on appeal

        Premium Content Ice trafficking mum’s jail term reduced on appeal

        Crime She was jailed for five years for her role in a high-level drug syndicate pushing...

        GW3 blueprint to unlock water supplies for economic growth

        Premium Content GW3 blueprint to unlock water supplies for economic growth

        News The ‘vital’ report covering Mackay Whitsunday Isaac region assesses both demand for...

        Whitsunday appoints first new deputy mayor in 5 years

        Premium Content Whitsunday appoints first new deputy mayor in 5 years

        News The appointment comes amid concerns it will skew over-representation to the...