The picture of a male customer police wish to speak to in regards to an alleged assault in Cannonvale on Friday night.
Crime

Man allegedly spat in face of staff member

by Monique Preston
1st Apr 2019 5:05 PM

POLICE are looking for information about a man who allegedly spat in the face of a fast food employee on March 29.

Whitsunday police allege the man became verbally aggressive towards staff in the drive-through of the fast food restaurant in Paluma Rd, Cannonvale at 8.30pm.

Police said during the course of a conversation with a female staff member the man allegedly spat saliva into the staff member's face before driving away.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about this offence or the person in the image to contact police as soon as possible.

It is believed that the person in the image may be able to assist police with this investigation, police said.

Contact police on Policelink on 131 444 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au and quote the reference number QP1900629670.

assault fast food spat staff member whitsunday crime whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

