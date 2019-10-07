Menu
The two men involved in the alleged Southport stabbing are said to be known to each other. Photo: Bill Hearne
Crime

Man allegedly stabbed in neck in brutal attack

by Emily Halloran
7th Oct 2019 7:08 AM
POLICE are hunting for a man after he allegedly stabbed a man in the neck in Southport last night.

It is alleged an altercation broke out between two men known to each other on Shirley Street about 7.30pm.

One of the men allegedly stabbed a man in his 40s in his neck.

The wounded man was treated at the scene by paramedics before being transported to Gold Coast University Hospital, with critical care paramedics on board, in a stable condition.

It is understood the alleged offender fled the scene before police arrived.

Investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, an elderly man is recovering in hospital after he fell from a balcony in Coolangatta.

Paramedics were called to private location about 7.30pm after a man in his 70s fell from the second storey of a building.

He was back and chest injuries and was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition with critical care paramedics on board.

