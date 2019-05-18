Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police remain at the scene.
Police remain at the scene. Tessa Mapstone
Crime

Man allegedly stabbed multiple times at Blacks Beach home

Rainee Shepperson
by
18th May 2019 5:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES are investigating after a man, 29, was seriously injured in an alleged stabbing incident at Blacks Beach today.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman confirmed paramedics were called to a private residence on Narrabeen Street about 1.30pm. 

"A male in his 20s had wounds to his chest, back and arms," the spokesman said.

"He was taken in a serious condition to Mackay Base Hospital."

A spokeswoman for Queensland Police Service said one crew remained on scene at the property.

She said no one had been arrested or charged.

More Stories

blacks beach mackay base hospital mackay crime mackay police mackay stabbing
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    WHITSUNDAYS DECIDES 2019: Rolling election updates

    WHITSUNDAYS DECIDES 2019: Rolling election updates

    Politics Latest updates and results for both Dawson and Capricornia.

    • 18th May 2019 4:41 PM
    Dawson on 'knife edge'

    Dawson on 'knife edge'

    Politics United Australia Party candidate in Cannonvale and Proserpine today.

    Golf clubs allegedly stolen

    Golf clubs allegedly stolen

    Crime Alleged burglars make off with golf clubs.

    Magnums look to make big impact

    premium_icon Magnums look to make big impact

    Whats On Magnums will host an Australia's Biggest Morning Tea.