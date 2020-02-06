Menu
Proserpine Police Station
Proserpine Police Station
Man allegedly threatened to stab people at Bloomsbury

Deborah Friend
6th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
A POLICE wrap-up for Proserpine for the past week.

A SARINA man was arrested by police, at Bloomsbury, at 3.30am, on February 1, after he allegedly threatened people at the BP service station. The 32-year-old man was attempting to get back to Mackay and allegedly threatened to stab people who refused to give him a lift and allegedly threatened other people with an iron bar. The man was arrested and taken to the Whitsunday watch house, where he was later bailed to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court, on March 2, 2020.

A 49-YEAR-OLD Mitchelton man was stopped by police on the Bruce Highway, Proserpine, on January 30, at 10.40am. His random breath test returned a positive result and he later allegedly returned a BAC reading of 0.071. He was suspended from driving and is due to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on February 24, 2020.

A 37-YEAR-OLD man, from Ayr, was arrested by police in Hansen Drive, Proserpine, on February 1, at 8.30pm, after he allegedly did not comply with a police direction. The man allegedly resisted arrest and was taken to the Whitsunday watch house, where he was later bailed to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court, on a number of matters, on February 17, 2020.

A WEST Mackay man was intercepted by police on the Bruce Highway, Proserpine, on February 2, at 7.40pm. The 33-year-old submitted to a saliva test, which allegedly showed a positive result for illegal drugs. The man was suspended from driving and is due to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court, on April 6, 2020.

