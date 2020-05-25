Menu
Lifelight airlifts man and child from buggy accident
Man and child airlifted after dune buggy rollover

25th May 2020 6:25 AM
A MAN and a young teenager have been airlifted to hospital after they were both injured in a dune buggy accident on Sunday afternoon.

The pair was reportedly riding in the vehicle, which rolled over several times on a property in the Western Downs region.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the incident at about 2.30pm, landing at a nearby airport.

The aeromedical crew were met by Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) officers, who had treated the patients at the scene, before transporting them to the chopper by road.

A man aged in his forties and a high school-aged child were airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital with serious injuries, under the care of the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor and QAS Flight Paramedic.

