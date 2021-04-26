Menu
Emergency services called to a dirt bike crash. Picture: Heidi Petith
Breaking

Man and son flown to hospital after motorbike crash

Lillian Watkins
26th Apr 2021 4:28 PM
UPDATE 5.30PM: A man and his son have been flown to Mackay Base Hospital after a motorbike crash in Mount Duke.

Initial reports indicated the pair fell off a dirt bike crossing a cattle grid on Old Hillsborough Road about 3.50pm

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man in his 30s and his son were flown to hospital both suffering abrasions and the child with head lacerations.

The spokeswoman said both were in a stable condition.

EARLIER 4.30PM: Emergency services have been called to a dirt bike crash where a six-year-old boy has suffered significant head wounds.

Initial reports indicate a father and son were riding a dirt bike on the Old Hillsborough Road west of Cape Hillsborough when they came off crossing a cattle grid about 3.40pm.

It is understood the six-year-old boy has open head wounds and the father has injuries to his forearms and hips.

Reports suggest the boy did not have a helmet on at the time of the accident.

