TWO people will face court after police found nine cannabis plants growing in pots on a balcony, allegedly belonging to them at a Cannonvale residence.

Police were at Wills Ct residence in relation to another matter on October 9 about 10.15am, when they came across the plants growing on the balcony.

A Cannonvale man, 33 and woman, 27 have been charged with producing dangerous drugs, and will face Proserpine Magistrates Court on October 28.