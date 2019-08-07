Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man is in custody after a car rolled at Helensvale this afternoon.
A man is in custody after a car rolled at Helensvale this afternoon.
Crime

Man arrested after police swarm crash site

by Talisa Eley
7th Aug 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have swarmed a Gold Coast street after a vehicle crashed and rolled at Helensvale this afternoon.

A police spokesman confirmed officers had been "tracking" the vehicle before it rolled on the corner of Helensvale Road and Discovery Dr around 12.40pm.

Witnesses reported seeing "up to ten" police crews at the scene.

A man is in police custody.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman told the Gold Coast Bulletin one man was treated by paramedics at the scene but did not appear to have any significant injuries.

He was already out of the vehicle by the time the ambulance crew arrived, the spokesman said.

arrests car rollover crash crime police

Top Stories

    ON PAR: Sneak peek at Whitsunday Green golf course project

    premium_icon ON PAR: Sneak peek at Whitsunday Green golf course project

    Business Every detail about showpiece Whitsunday Green project

    Man drove despite still feeling 'the effects of alcohol'

    premium_icon Man drove despite still feeling 'the effects of alcohol'

    Crime A heavy night's drinking costly for driver.

    This insurance company could save you thousands

    premium_icon This insurance company could save you thousands

    Business This insurer claims thousands in savings for Whitsunday residents.

    Flower power fuels disco's retro beat

    premium_icon Flower power fuels disco's retro beat

    Whats On Get ready to boogie in Proserpine.