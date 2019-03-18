Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man, 48, was granted conditional bail.
The man, 48, was granted conditional bail. Trevor Veale
News

Man arrested for allegedly targeting planes with laser

18th Mar 2019 9:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who allegedly targeted aircraft with a hand held laser pointer over several days has been arrested.

The Sawtell man, 48, is accused of pointing the laser light at planes operating around Coffs Harbour Regional Airport over the last two weeks, prompting an investigation between local police and POLAIR.

Officers arrested the man at 22nd Avenue, Sawtell on Friday night around 9.30pm and recovered the laser light nearby.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and was charged with three counts of threaten safety of aircraft, and one count of possession of a prohibited weapon.

He was given conditional bail to appear in court.

Investigations are ongoing.

coffs clarence police district coffs harbour regional airport polair
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Climate change expert slams Whitsunday councillor

    premium_icon Climate change expert slams Whitsunday councillor

    News Councillor's claims "completely wrong” says global climate change expert Will Steffen

    DO NOT SWIM: Crocodile sightings at local beach

    DO NOT SWIM: Crocodile sightings at local beach

    News Safety measures have been put in place after two crocodile sightings

    Alleged protester to be asked for restitution

    premium_icon Alleged protester to be asked for restitution

    Crime Alleged protester faces Bowen Magistrates Court.

    MYTH OR LEGEND: The phantom sailor of Armit Island

    premium_icon MYTH OR LEGEND: The phantom sailor of Armit Island

    News It started with a shrill cry in the middle of the night.