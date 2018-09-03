Man arrested in Airlie Beach following alleged assaults

Whitsunday Police have arrested and charged a man in Airlie Beach following several alleged assaults.

Whitsunday Police have arrested and charged a man in Airlie Beach following several alleged assaults. Trevor Veale

WHITSUNDAY Police arrested and charged a 32-year-old Southport man in the early hours of this morning following a number of alleged assaults in Airlie Beach.

It is alleged that the man entered a fast food restaurant on Shute Harbour Rd in Airlie Beach at 2am before approaching a female customer and verbally abusing her.

It's further alleged that he then approached a man seated waiting for food and began to punch and push him until he forced him out of the restaurant.

It is also alleged that he approached another man inside the restaurant and began punching him before he decided to leave the area on foot.

Whitsunday Police found the man at the intersection of Golden Orchid Drive and Waterson Way where he was arrested immediately.

During the the arrest it is alleged that the man resisted his arrest with both police officers gauging one officer's eye.

The man was charged with a public nuisance offence, serious assault of a police officer causing bodily harm, common assault whilst adversely affected by an intoxicating substance and two counts of obstructing a police officer.

He will appear in the Proserpine Magistrates Court this morning, September 3, to have the charges heard.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.