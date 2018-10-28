Arrest exposes the dark side of Airbnb

A MAN staying in a Byron Shire Airbnb property allegedly broke in to his host's home and stole whatever he could lay his hands on.

The man allegedly then tried to escape police by smashing his way into the ceiling cavity of Tweed Hospital and crawling away.

But police allege the desperate ploy failed when he made too much noise.

The 28-year-old was taken to Tweed Hospital under police guard early Saturday morning after sustaining a head wound in a scuffle with residents of the Ewingsdale home.

Police allege that about 3.20am on Friday the Queensland man, from Lutwyche, was staying at the Airbnb advertised property in a detached dwelling, when he climbed through a window of the main home and stole personal belongings of the residents.

But he was forced to flee after accidentally waking one of the three occupants.

Police allege he then sneaked back to the property just after 5am to try to grab some of the stolen property he had left outside in his earlier hurry to escape.

But the three occupants wrestled the man to the ground and police were called.

Police searched him and located methylamphetamine and cannabis.

The male suffered a head wound during the altercation with the residents. He was taken under police guard by ambulance to Tweed Heads Hospital for treatment.

While at the hospital, he went to the bathroom and tried to escape by smashing his way into the ceiling and crawling away.

But police were able to follow his movements and he was again arrested a short distance away in the ceiling.

The man was charged with break enter and steal, aggravated break enter and steal, drug possession, assault, three counts of resisting police, malicious damage and escape police custody.

He was refused bail and will face Tweed Heads Local Court today.