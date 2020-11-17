Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 34-year-old Nambucca man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a baby girl.
A 34-year-old Nambucca man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a baby girl.
News

Man arrested over death of three-month-old girl

Jasmine Minhas
17th Nov 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 18th Nov 2020 6:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a three-month-old baby girl on the mid north coast.

In a statement, NSW Police said emergency services were called to a home in Nambucca following reports the baby girl was found unresponsive in her bassinet soon after 1am on October 28.

The baby was treated by members of the Rural Fire Service and NSW Ambulance paramedics before she was airlifted to the Children's Hospital at Westmead.
She died the following day.

 

 

The State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad established Strike Force Tritton to investigate the girl's death.

After extensive inquiries, detectives arrested the 34-year-old man at a Nambucca Heads home just after 7am today.

 

A 34-year-old Nambucca man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a baby girl.
A 34-year-old Nambucca man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a baby girl.

 

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and was charged with manslaughter.

He was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

More Stories

baby death coffs harbour health campus manslaughter nambucca heads
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QLD could open to Victoria before NSW

        Premium Content QLD could open to Victoria before NSW

        News Queensland could open its border to Victoria a week earlier than NSW, but all eyes remain on South Australia as it battles a coronavirus outbreak

        Hot weather and outdoors bring uptick in tick bites

        Premium Content Hot weather and outdoors bring uptick in tick bites

        Health Queensland Health has warned residents to watch out for tick bites

        BY THE BOOTH: Burdekin battle between north and south

        Premium Content BY THE BOOTH: Burdekin battle between north and south

        News Results have revealed a geographical divide in the race for the seat.

        Why it’s better to foot the bill to stem climate change now

        Premium Content Why it’s better to foot the bill to stem climate change now

        Letters to the Editor LETTER: Whitsunday resident says science has painted a clear picture of the path...