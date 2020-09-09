Man ‘assaulted’ after confronting public urinator at Maccas

Two men were charged with serious assault after an incident outside McDonald’s on Tuesday. Photo: File

A PASSER-BY was allegedly assaulted by two men outside McDonalds in Airlie Beach after he confronted the pair’s friend for urinating in public.

About 10.25pm on Tuesday, police were called to McDonald’s on Main St.

Whitsunday Senior Sergeant Luke Scells said two men, a 28-year-old man from the Gold Coast and a 26-year-old man from Logan, assaulted another man after he confronted their friend, a 28-year-old man also from the Gold Coast, for urinating in public.

“One of them was urinating outside,” he said.

“When they were approached by a member of the public, they ended up getting involved in a disturbance with him and assaulted him a few times.

“Police attended shortly afterwards and they were both arrested.”

The member of the public had minor injuries and was not taken to hospital.

Both men were arrested and charged with serious assault.

The 28-year-old man was due to appear in Bowen Magistrates court today and the 26-year-old man is due to appear on September 21.

The third friend was issued with a ticket for public urination.