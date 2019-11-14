Man assaults boy, holds knife to throat before being run off

POLICE investigating the serious assault of a 16-year-old boy in Augustine Heights this morning are appealing for public assistance.

At about 9.30am, the boy was walking along Augusta Pkwy when a black sedan stopped behind him.

A man got out of the vehicle, approached the boy and placed his arm around his neck.

He held a knife to the boy's neck and threatened him before a struggle ensued.

A number of witnesses stopped to help and the man returned to his car and drove away.

Officers are appealing for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time to please contact them.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or by using the online form here.

You can report information about anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or visiting here.

Quote reference number QP1902254942.