Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man attacked by shark at Sydney beach

2nd Jul 2019 7:34 AM

A MAN has been rushed to hospital with puncture wounds to his abdomen, back and left leg after a suspected shark attack at Manly Beach this morning.

Paramedics were called to the boardwalk between Manly and Shelly Beach just before 6am where they found a man in his 50s with several non-life-threatening injuries.

He was tranferred to Royal North Shore hospital in a stable condition.

 

NSW Police issued a statement confirming the man was injured while swimming with friends between the popular beaches before sunrise.

"He was able to swim to nearby rocks and raise the alarm," a police spokesperson said.

"No shark has been sighted at this time and it is unknown how the puncture wound was sustained.

The victim is a local Manly resident, police said.

More to come.

More Stories

beach editors picks shark attack sydney

Top Stories

    Man rides away from police on a moped

    premium_icon Man rides away from police on a moped

    Crime Drug driver evades police after riding across football field and paddock.

    RECYCLE: Council to invest in new initiatives

    premium_icon RECYCLE: Council to invest in new initiatives

    Council News Recycling in the Whitsundays is in for a shake up

    FAREWELL: Beloved child care director retires

    premium_icon FAREWELL: Beloved child care director retires

    People and Places Did this woman look after your kids?

    Man pleads guilty after claiming assault was unintentional

    premium_icon Man pleads guilty after claiming assault was unintentional

    Crime "If I intended to hurt her then she would be harmed.”