Man attempts to kiss woman, grabs her breast

Bowen police are appealing for help from the community.

Bowen police are appealing for help from the community.

BOWEN police are calling on the community to help identify a man who attempted to kiss a woman and grabbed her breast before running away.

The 23-year-old Bowen woman was assaulted while sitting in her car parked on Quay St in Bowen about 2pm Saturday.

Police said the woman was approached by a man while eating lunch in her parked car.

Bowen Senior Sergeant Craig Shepherd said the man “struck up a conversation” with the woman and asked for a cigarette.

He then attempted to kiss the woman who rejected his advances.

The man then reached into the vehicle and grabbed the woman on the breast before running back to his car and driving away.

More stories

WHO HELPS? Minister’s call to match funding shut down

Woman pushed from car in ‘disgraceful’ assault

Qld election 2020: Mixed bag of key issues for Burdekin

The man is believed to be about 45 years old, caucasian and of “solid build”.

Police said he was about 185cm tall with strawberry blonde hair, light coloured skin and a chubby face with stubble.

He was also described at having a slight gap between his front teeth.

The man fled the scene in a four-door white HiLux that had orange letters or symbols on the side that read ‘WRA’ or something similar.

Bowen police are appealing for any information about the incident and hoped to talk to a group of people sitting in a grey ute parked near the scene.

Snr-Sgt Shepherd said they had not suspects but hoped they could shed more light on the incident.

Police are also calling for anyone in the Bowen or Whitsunday area who has had a similar experience to contact Crime Stoppers or Bowen police.