Man bailed during Schoolies

A 19-YEAR-OLD who came to Airlie Beach for Schoolies with his girlfriend has been granted bail on drugs and breach of bail charges.

Cyle Jesse Evans, from the Townsville suburb of Condon, appeared in police custody in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday in a bail application.

He is charged with two counts of possession of a dangerous drug - methamphetamine and MDMA - as well as possession of utensils and a pipe, having no authority to possess explosives and breach of bail.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish opposed bail on Monday saying Mr Evans was "an unacceptable risk of committing further offences” as he had committed the new offences while on bail for other charges.

Condon's solicitor Cleo Rewald said her client had tried to report to police on Saturday, instead of the normal Sunday as part of his bail conditions, but was not able to gain approval to sign in a day early.

Mrs Rewald argued Mr Evans would not be facing prison on any of the charges he faced, and he was granted bail.