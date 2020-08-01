Man banned from popular pub after celebration takes turn

A Mackay man has been banned from Magnums in Airlie Beach. Photo: Elyse Wurm

A Mackay man has been banned from Magnums in Airlie Beach. Photo: Elyse Wurm

A MAN has been banned from Magnums and narrowly escaped being banned from Airlie Beach after he struggled with police outside the popular pub.

Richard Patrick Prosser was in town on July 4 to celebrate his sister’s birthday when police were called to speak to the group he was with at Magnums.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told Proserpine Magistrates Court this week police were going to arrest one member of the group, but Prosser stood between the man and the officers.

Police could not warn Prosser he was obstructing police as other members of the group were grabbing at officers and it was a “dynamic” situation, Sgt Myors said.

The court heard two officers then tried to grab Prosser’s arms but he put up a struggle.

Sgt Myors said officers tried to take him to the ground, but the 26 year old managed to break free from one officer.

On a second attempt, he was taken to the ground and then to the watch house where he recorded a blood alcohol concentration of .161.

Prosser this week pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing police near a licensed premises.

Lawyer Peta Vernon said the Mackay man had no criminal history and was remorseful for his actions.

Prosser was upset as the group was refused entry because they were deemed to be drunk, Ms Vernon said.

When asked by Magistrate James Morton why he was in the region, Prosser said he was originally from Perth but moved to Mackay to play footy.

Mr Morton said the incident could have been avoided but given Prosser’s lack of criminal history and guilty plea, he sentenced him to 50 hours’ community service to be completed within six months.

Prosser was also banned from Magnums for a year.

No conviction was recorded.

“I was minded to keep you out of Airlie Beach altogether but I’ll give you a chance to prove me wrong,” Mr Morton said.