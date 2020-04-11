Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been arrested after threatening to set a building on fire and barricading himself inside a property during a standoff with police yesterday.
A man has been arrested after threatening to set a building on fire and barricading himself inside a property during a standoff with police yesterday.
Crime

Man barricades himself inside home in standoff with police

by Brayden Heslehurst
11th Apr 2020 6:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been arrested after threatening to set fire to a house and barricading himself in a garage of a Logan home during a standoff with police yesterday.

Police were called to a property on Mayes Avenue at Kingston just after 6am after receiving reports of a disturbance.

"The man has barricaded himself in the downstairs area of the dwelling of the property and allegedly threatened to set fire to the premises," a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

"The man was not associated with the property.

"After negotiations with police the man has exited the downstairs area of the dwelling and was subsequently arrested by officers."

The criminal investigations unit is continuing investigations into several serious charges.

Originally published as Man barricades himself inside home in standoff with police

crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Workforce living close to mines could be new normal

        premium_icon Workforce living close to mines could be new normal

        Politics Dawson MP says FIFO restrictions may be permanent after crisis.

        Decades of Whitsunday photos found in mystery bag

        premium_icon Decades of Whitsunday photos found in mystery bag

        Community Facebook solves mystery after generations of family photos were found on a Brisbane...

        A dozen reasons to smile during the lockdown

        premium_icon A dozen reasons to smile during the lockdown

        Community Need a pick-me up during your long weekend in lockdown? Here’s 10+ stories to lift...

        TAFE to offer free ‘business resilience’ courses

        premium_icon TAFE to offer free ‘business resilience’ courses

        News Queensland TAFE will offer courses to help small businesses in the wake of the...