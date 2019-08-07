Man begs magistrate to keep him out of prison

A Bowen man has begged a magistrate to give him a "second chance”.

AN ARGUMENT between a couple regarding a pet dog has landed a Bowen man in prison.

Matthew Joseph Phillips pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to a breach of a domestic violence order and wilful damage.

The court heard an argument broke at an address on Verna St in Bowen, where Phillips kicked his partner's pet dog off the bed on July 31.

Police prosecutor Emma Myor told the court a verbal and physical argument then arose, with police arriving at the address at 8.25am.

Sgt Myors said witnesses described the argument as "much worse than usual”.

Phillips also committed wilful damage while in custody at the Townsville Correctional Centre on June 7.

Sgt Myors said Phillips, while on the phone to his solicitor, became angry when he was told his court matters would be postponed, slamming the handset down and damaging the phone.

Representing himself, Phillips told the court he understood he had messed up but was begging for a chance to stay out of prison.

"I did stuff up from yelling at her, but she did hit me in the head,” he said.

"I'm begging, pleading, I won't go near her - I'd be over the moon and ecstatic ... I'm worthy of a second chance.”

Magistrate James Morton said considering Phillips was on a 10-month suspended sentence when he committed his most recent offences, another term of imprisonment was likely for Phillips.

Mr Morton sentenced Phillips to two months imprisonment for breach of a domestic violence order and one-month imprisonment for wilful damage. The sentences will run concurrently, with a parole release date of August 8.

The 10-month suspended sentence was activated and will be served accumulative with Phillips' most recent sentence.