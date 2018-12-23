Menu
Login
A driver who recorded more than twice the legal blood alcohol limit has been fined $750 and lost his licence for seven months.
A driver who recorded more than twice the legal blood alcohol limit has been fined $750 and lost his licence for seven months. FILE
News

Man blows 0.135 while taking sick partner home

by Monique Preston
23rd Dec 2018 7:30 AM

A DRIVER who recorded more than twice the legal blood alcohol limit has been fined $750 and lost his licence for seven months.

Nation Anthony Teichmann, 29, of Broughton, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court last week to driving while over the mid-range alcohol limit.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court Teichmann recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.135 when he was stopped by police on Waterson Way, Airlie Beach, at 11.45pm on December 7.

Teichmann told police at the time he had drunk about 10 schooners of beer at an Airlie Beach bar since 4pm.

The court heard he told police he drove because his partner was sick and he wanted to get her home from the bar.

Representing himself in court, Teichmann said driving that night was a "lapse of judgment” and he "shouldn't have done it”.

In handing down his sentence, magistrate Simon Young said the reading was "well and truly into mid-range” drink-driving.

"There was a significant risk of injury to other road users,” Mr Young said as he sentenced Teichmann.

Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Near-drowning off Hamilton Island

    Near-drowning off Hamilton Island

    News A woman is in a serious condition after a near-drowning incident this afternoon.

    ONE STEP CLOSER

    ONE STEP CLOSER

    News Shute Harbour designs out to tender soon

    Rainfall quells local fire

    Rainfall quells local fire

    News Rainfall quells local fire

    January in review

    January in review

    News Our look back at 2018 starts with January.

    Local Partners