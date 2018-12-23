Man blows 0.135 while taking sick partner home

A driver who recorded more than twice the legal blood alcohol limit has been fined $750 and lost his licence for seven months.

A DRIVER who recorded more than twice the legal blood alcohol limit has been fined $750 and lost his licence for seven months.

Nation Anthony Teichmann, 29, of Broughton, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court last week to driving while over the mid-range alcohol limit.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court Teichmann recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.135 when he was stopped by police on Waterson Way, Airlie Beach, at 11.45pm on December 7.

Teichmann told police at the time he had drunk about 10 schooners of beer at an Airlie Beach bar since 4pm.

The court heard he told police he drove because his partner was sick and he wanted to get her home from the bar.

Representing himself in court, Teichmann said driving that night was a "lapse of judgment” and he "shouldn't have done it”.

In handing down his sentence, magistrate Simon Young said the reading was "well and truly into mid-range” drink-driving.

"There was a significant risk of injury to other road users,” Mr Young said as he sentenced Teichmann.