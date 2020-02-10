Man blows too softly when asked to provide breath specimen

A CANNONVALE man who blew ‘too softly’ when asked to provide a specimen of breath has been handed a $1,400 fine and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Proserpine Magistrates Court heard, on Monday, how Trent Michael Roberts was stopped by police in Coconut Grove, Airlie Beach, at 7.50pm, on January 4, and his roadside breath test showed a BAC of 0.249.

Roberts was taken to Whitsunday Police Station and he admitted to having drunk Jager bombs.

He was given a direction at the station to provide a breath specimen but failed to do so, because he blew too softly, according to Police Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors.

Roberts pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court, on Monday, to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

Defence solicitor Ali Ladd said Roberts, 43, was single with no children, and was on a disability pension.

“He has part-time work as a landscaper,” she said.

“He was a victim of a serious assault, about 10 years ago, and was in a coma for four to six weeks. As a result, he’s had permanent brain injury, which affects his thinking and his work.

“He also suffered a collapsed lung – he only has one lung – and he was intoxicated and quite stressed at the time.

“It wasn’t his intention to drive that evening but he noticed a couple of friends at Magnums and he stopped and had a couple of drinks.

“He wanted to move the car because it had the boss’s tools in it – he didn’t realise he had had as much to drink as that. He will lose his job as a result of being disqualified and will have to sell his car.

“My client doesn’t have any traffic history and this is out of character for him.”

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said the BAC reading would have been the same, had Roberts provided a specimen at the police station.

“You certainly weren’t capable of driving a motor vehicle,” he said.

“You have no previous convictions, which goes in your favour, so the penalty will be reduced, although it will still be a substantial penalty.”

A conviction was recorded.