Man born without penis given bionic organ by surgeons and finally has sex with his girlfriend at 45. Picture: Matthew Pover/The Sun

A MAN born without a penis has finally had sex at 45 after doctors constructed him a bionic member.

Surgeons created the £50,000 ($AU91,477) organ using skin from Andrew Wardle's arm before attaching it during a 10-hour operation.

He had sex with girlfriend Fedra Fabian, using a button to pump it up. Mr Wardle, of Manchester, said: "I'm so pleased with it."

Mr Wardle had to endure a painful 10-day erection after surgeons attached the penis.

But after using his new manhood to have sex for the first time - in a 30-minute session with girlfriend Fedra Fabian - he's set his heart on being a dad.

Describing his joy at finally losing his virginity at the age of 45, Andrew told The Sun: "It's fantastic.

"After all Fedra and I have been through, it's the cherry on the cake."

Andrew was born without a penis because of a one-in-20 million birth abnormality.

Only in his late thirties did he ­discover that doctors might be able to fashion one for him using an ­operation called a phalloplasty.

He eventually went under the knife in June, when surgeons created the organ using skin from his arm and nerves from his legs and then attached it in a 10-hour procedure.

Andrew, from Manchester, spent 10 days with the agonising erection and was ordered to wait at least six weeks before having sex.

But it proved worthwhile when he finally romped with Fedra, 28 - who called the experience "amazing".

Andrew, who uses a button in his groin to inflate the organ with saline fluid via a valve in his scrotum, told The Sun he was chuffed with his "ridiculously big" new penis.

Describing his long-awaited debut sex session, he said: "Fedra had booked a romantic trip to Am­s­t­erdam for my birthday, but I felt that would have been too much pressure.

"I had to test out the function every morning and night and leave it erect for 20 minutes. So one morning, two days before we went away, it just happened. It was nice and natural - and that's how I wanted it to be.

Not only can Andrew now experience pleasurable feelings, but the organ is plumbed into his testicles - raising the possibility of children.

He added: "We would like to have children, two ideally, although there's no rush. I was asked a while ago if I wanted to have my fertility tested and I refused at the time.

"I thought that would be too much pressure on top of everything else with the surgery, but I will do it at some point. If we can't have children naturally, we'll adopt."

And Andrew says his revolutionary operation has filled him with optimism for the future.

"I'm just looking forward to having a fresh start," he said. "It's like I've been through a war and I'm just healing and getting my head straight.

"I owe it to my amazing surgeons to go out and enjoy my life.

"I want to thank everyone past and present in the NHS (UK's National Health Service) who has got me to this point in my life - I would not be here without you today."

How Penis implant surgery actually works. Picture: The Sun

Fedra, from Budapest, Hungary, couldn't stop smiling as she and Andrew spoke out for the first time since their very first romp.

She said: "It was a celebration of our love. His penis looks normal, it's just operated a little bit differently. When you say Andrew lost his virginity, that's not really the case because you think of someone who doesn't know what they're doing.

"Andrew knew what he was doing."

Fedra, who works in luxury fashion, added: "It's fantastic - no need to worry about Viagra or getting old. He can do it when he's drunk too!

"Sex isn't the only way to have pleasure. We'd done everything else we were able to. But there was always a point where we had to stop.

"Now we have that freedom to carry on - it's taken our relationship to a different level."

Andrew was so ill when he was born with a condition called bladder exstrophy that doctors at Stockport's Stepping Hill Hospital thought he would die.

Hong Kong surgeons were flown in to put his bladder back in his body, but he has since endured more than 100 operations on it and his kidneys.

Unable to cope with such a poorly baby, his single mother put him up for adoption.

Even as a young child in the Wardle family, Andrew would compare his body to that of his adopted older brother Calum.

He said: "I prayed every night that I'd wake up with a penis like his."

At school, he learned to hide his private parts in the changing rooms.

But at home, local boys discovered his issue and mocked him. At 12, he wrote a suicide note as a cry for help and - two years later - he took an overdose of pills.

In his 20s, Andrew fled to the south west to work for holiday camps, and masked his emotional pain with amphetamines and LSD.

His habit became a handy excuse as to why he wouldn't have sex with the many women he attracted.

Andrew claims he has bedded more than 100 and that they were delighted by what they assumed was his gentlemanly and attentive behaviour.

But serious relationships usually ended after he told the truth about his missing member. One girlfriend even punched him in the face.

At his lowest ebb, during what he describes as a nervous breakdown, he travelled to Lockerbie, Scotland, and took a cocktail of pills and booze in a bid to end his life.

He said: "It wasn't a sad time, but I was sick of the cycle of meeting a girl, then telling her and it ending. I didn't want to do that any more."

Fortunately, a concerned friend called police, who tracked him down.

It was a turning point. Andrew later travelled to Thailand, where he and Fedra started talking on Skype.

They had become friends when he worked at Butlins in Skegness and she did face-painting at events.

Fedra said: "He's got a good sense of humour and, right from the start, we could have a laugh with each other. I'm lucky because he's so handsome - but he's also really smart and he's a really warm-hearted person. He's marriage material."

Andrew and Fedra have their hearts set on becoming parents in the future. Picture: Matthew Pover/The Sun

Not that the pair have discussed marriage yet. Their relationship has centred on Andrew's health, which has seen him in and out of hospital and unable to work for some time.

Andrew recalled how he first learned a solution may be available.

He said: "I had no idea it was possible until I was in my late thirties.

"I'd gone in to sort my bladder out and my consultant urologist, Mr Wood, introduced me to Mr Ralph, who said he could make me a penis.

"I imagined it would be some horrible-looking thing, but when he showed me pictures, I was amazed. I decided to go for it as no relationship can last the way I was. I wanted to see how normal I could become."

Andrew admits it will take a while for him to get used to sex - but he's enjoying the learning process.

He said: "That part of my body was always linked to pain, not pleasure, so I have a weird relationship with it at the moment. Sex never meant anything to me before, because I had to switch that off in my mind.

"But I'm hoping, with help from counselling, that will come to me properly in time. It's a long journey and it will take time for everything to heal, but I'm really pleased with it and looking forward to my future."

