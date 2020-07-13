Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man brandishes weapon at staff in jewellery heist

by Brianna Morris-Grant
13th Jul 2020 2:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE are investigating after an alleged armed robbery at a Robina shop on Monday morning.

Officers say a man entered the Robina Town Centre Dr business at 9.30am brandishing "an unknown weapon" wrapped in a piece of clothing.

He then allegedly threatened one staff member and forced them into the back of the shop, before returning to the counter and making demands to another worker.

He fled with a large quantity of jewellery.

Police believe the man may have left in an older model white hatchback car, with another man seen in the driver's seat.

Anyone who may have seen something or who may have information is urged to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Man brandishes weapon at staff in jewellery heist

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks hiest theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Whitsunday postcodes propped up by JobKeeper

        premium_icon REVEALED: Whitsunday postcodes propped up by JobKeeper

        Business New data shows how many businesses across the region are reliant on JobKeeper as calls to extend the payment continue.

        One new case as Queensland vaccine trial begins

        premium_icon One new case as Queensland vaccine trial begins

        News One new case of coronavirus has been recorded in Queensland overnight. It comes as...

        Aussies who will get $1080 tax perk

        premium_icon Aussies who will get $1080 tax perk

        News It forced the ATO website to go into meltdown

        IN COURT: 49 people appearing in Proserpine court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 49 people appearing in Proserpine court today

        News Full list of everyone scheduled to appear at Proserpine Magistrates Court today