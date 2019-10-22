Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man breaches order to be a 'good dad' to his kids

Claudia Williams
by
22nd Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SOUTH Burnett man disregarded his domestic violence order in order to be a "good dad" to his kids.

The 26-year-old man breached the order by visiting his kids and playing with them at the home of his former partner in Murgon on September 20.

While there were no allegations of violence, foul words or arguments, police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi said it was not a simple technical breach due to the man's history with the aggrieved.

In April, the man was given immediate parole after he dragged the mother of his children into the house by her hair, threw her on the couch, produced a kitchen knife and punched and kicked her body.

Sgt Gangemi said the man was placed on six months' probation and now, five months later was back in Murgon Magistrates Court for breaching the condition to be 20m from the woman.

Defence lawyer Tim Campion said the man was a "good dad and wants to be with his children" and magistrate Louisa Pink did not dispute that.

"I have got no doubt you are a good dad but you cannot be within 20m of where she lives," Ms Pink said.

"You have got to make arrangements to see them somewhere else.

"This is a serious offence because it is a court order to protect that woman from you. If the court doesn't impose penalties that are strong enough from breaching orders then the order will not be worth the paper they are written on."

The man was sentenced to a 30-day suspended prison sentenced with an operational period of six months.

More Stories

defence lawyer tim campion domestic violence order magistrate louisa pink murgon magistrates court police prosecutor pepe gangemi south burnett crime south burnett domestic violence
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Courts are keeping public in the dark

    Courts are keeping public in the dark

    News Besides the horrendous nature of the crimes, what do the cases of Kmart predator Sterling Free and toddler killer William O’Sullivan have in common?

    Unlicensed motorcyclist dodges traffic, evades police

    premium_icon Unlicensed motorcyclist dodges traffic, evades police

    Crime 'People like put yourself before everybody else on the road'

    Major development under way due to increased visitor numbers

    premium_icon Major development under way due to increased visitor numbers

    News Construction starts on new structure at Whitsunday Coast Airport.

    Donation to protect dignity on nights out

    premium_icon Donation to protect dignity on nights out

    News Sheets to help after falls on nights out.