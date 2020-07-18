Man burned saving valuables in caravan fire

A man risked his life to save his birth certificate from a caravan fire before it spread to a neighbouring caravan, house and shed, causing $35,000 damage.

A man has burns on his face, neck and arms after rushing to save his birth certificate and other valuables from a caravan fire at Seaford.

The man, in his 30s, stormed the burning caravan in the backyard of a home on Lyndhurst Road about 6pm on Friday.

Pressure from the blaze - which Fire Cause investigators believe was cause by an electrical fault in an oil heater - blew the door of the caravan off its hinges.

Sarah Huxtable said her nephew David was in "deep shock" and "shaking" after the incident.

"He had to go back in to save his lockbox with his birth certificate and that sort of thing," she said.

"He's got burns on his neck, his face and his hands."

A MFS spokeswoman said David was outside when he noticed flames coming from the caravan.

Other nearby items were destroyed as the fire jumped to another caravan in a neighbours yard and garage.

"The neighbours house was damaged, the neighbours caravan is a write-off, they had a caravan almost next to David's with the fence in between," Ms Huxtable said.

"A neighbour on the other side, they had a car they were storing for a friend who was doing it up. That's a write off."

The total damage bill is estimated at $35,000.

David lives at the property to care for his grandparents who are in their 80s.

The charred remains of the caravan. Picture: Sarah Huxtable

