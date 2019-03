A man was taken to hospital with facial burns after a camp fire incident.

A man was taken to hospital with facial burns after a camp fire incident. Bev Lacey

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to a Cannon Valley property at 7.14pm.

A QAS spokesperson said paramedics treated the man at the scene for facial burns before transporting him to Proserpine Hospital in a serious condition.