JEWELLERY THEFT: The man’s gift was tied to a Southern Downs burglary. Picture: file
News

Man busted gifting his girlfriend stolen jewellery

Jessica Paul
14th Dec 2020 4:00 PM
A MAN has fronted a Warwick court after he was busted gifting his then-girlfriend with jewellery stolen during a break-in.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard Brett Brown had possession of the two rings days after they were stolen from a Wallangarra home on September 13, 2018.

The Moree man texted pictures of the rings to his then-girlfriend before giving them to her as a gift.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said the break-in investigation led officers to the 29-year-old's girlfriend, where they found the images on her phone and the rings in her house.

Sgt Wiggan said there was no evidence Brown was directly involved in the break-in.

The rings were returned to the owner.

Defence lawyer Peter Sloane told the court his client knew the rings came into the "drug house" he was living in by "unlawful means", and now acknowledged his wrongdroing.

Mr Sloane added his client was struggling with substance abuse at the time of the offending due to family tragedy, but was now employed full-time and determined to stay clean.

Brown pleaded guilty to one count of possessing tainted property.

He was fined $350 and no conviction was recorded.

 

