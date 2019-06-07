Menu
Crime

Man busted painting obscene images on a Cannonvale road

Georgia Simpson
by
7th Jun 2019 10:20 AM
THERE is a time and place for public art, but this Cannonvale man missed the mark.

Police caught the 39-year-old allegedly spray painting obscenities onto a newly resurfaced road in Cannonvale at 10.25pm on Thursday.

Police said they saw the man bent over in the middle of Shute Harbour Rd in Cannonvale, holding a spray can.

It is alleged the man was working on an image at the time, police said.

When police approached the man, they allegedly saw several lewd images painted on the roadway.

The man was charged with wilful and unlawful damage, and possessing a graffiti instrument.

He will face Proserpine Magistrates Court on July 8

    • 7th Jun 2019 10:00 AM