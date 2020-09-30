Man ‘cable tied’ in alleged DV attack on partner

A man accused of a serious attack on his former partner must wear a tracking device.

A man accused of a serious attack on his former partner must wear a tracking device.

AN ALLEGED DV offender must wear a tracking device and is forbidden from travelling anywhere north of the Pioneer River under strict bail conditions to prevent him from seeing his former partner.

The man, 40, is facing two counts of breaching a domestic violence order over allegations he threatened to stab the woman with a knife.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard witnesses had to step in and cable tie the man.

During a bail application Magistrate Damien Dwyer queried sections of a police statement that referred to “strangulation and a fixation with knives”.

A man must wear a tracking device as part of his bail conditions.

More stories:

Wicked stepmother forces child to sleep in filthy room

INSIDE STORY: How coroner determined who killed Shandee

‘He threatened to pour acid on her face, slit her throat’

Woman ‘at grave risk’ of serial DV abuser

Ice user’s ‘disturbing revenge’ attack backfires

Mackay Magistrates Court heard the officer was relying on these allegations as part of a bail objection case.

“Where’s the evidence of that?” Mr Dwyer asked.

“Wouldn’t there be a charge of choking?”

Prosecutor Harry Coburn said the evidence of the strangulation was in relation to photographs of the (alleged) victim’s neck.

“There’s no charge of strangulation … perhaps there should be,” Mr Coburn said.

The court heard there was no further charges coming.

“What is there to support the fixation with knives?” Mr Dwyer queried.

“It’s mentioned three times.”

A man is charged with breaching a domestic violence order against his former partner.

More stories:

The Mackay home deemed a public health risk

Quarry supervisor’s ‘tick and flick’ safety approach

‘Everything’s gone to hell … because of your stupidity’

Filthy food prep conditions in Mackay restaurant

Father of seven behind horror animal negligence case

Mr Dwyer said the man had no history of knives and nothing on his history since 2008.

The court heard witnesses told police the man “wanted to stab her with a knife” but Mr Coburn said he could not argue it stretched to a fixation.

The court heard someone heard the man say, “I’m going to stab you”.

Mr Dwyer said it was a “pretty serious” attack.

The court heard it was alleged witnesses had to physically restrain the man and “cable tied him up”.

The court heard the threat to use a knife put the man in a show cause situation, meaning he had to prove why he should be granted bail.

Legal Aid solicitor Erin Beer argued her client could show cause.

Subscriber benefits:

Your daily dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

We’re still here: How to contact your journalists

Mr Dwyer said he would be willing to grant the man bail, however he would be forced to wear an ankle monitor and would be restricted from going north of the Pioneer River within Mackay Regional Council boundaries.

The court heard he must charge the device for two hours each day.

“The reason I’m doing this is to keep you away from your ex partner,” Mr Dwyer said.

The also must comply with residential conditions

Matters were adjourned to October 19 for mention.