Man calls 000 to threaten to kill cop's family

THREATENING CALLS: Timothy Eland pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court to using a carriage service to menace or harass, after he called 000 to threaten a police officer and his family.

THREATENING CALLS: Timothy Eland pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court to using a carriage service to menace or harass, after he called 000 to threaten a police officer and his family. contributed

THREATENING the life of a police officer is a serious offence.

But Agnes Water man Timothy Michael Eland, who made three 000 calls in which he threatened to kill an officer's family said it happened because he was "drunk".

And after 119 days in pre-sentence custody, the 39-year-old appeared via video link on Friday in Bundaberg District Court charged with using a carriage service to menace or harass.

The court heard on January 10, Eland made three 000 calls in which he threatened a police officer and asked he be contacted back immediately.

"I'm going to kill his family," Eland said in one of the calls.

"I'm going to hurt his family ... I'm going to go to town on him, tell him I'm on my way."

Crown proseuctor Lara Soldi told Judge Michael Rackemann Eland told police during an interview he had been "drunk" and was upset when he'd called, but had no actual plans to carry out the threats.

He told police he did not own a weapon.

"He just wanted to speak with the officer," Ms Soldi said.

"The calls were foolish ... but nevertheless menacing."

Eland had been in custody for four months after being remanded into custody for other charges.

"He's probably served more time than he should have," said Judge Rackemann.

Ms Soldi submitted Eland be released on recognisance for a good behaviour bond.

Defence barrister Callan Cassidy said Eland had made admissions to police.

"Obviously 000 calls are recorded ... there was no attempt to conceal his identity," Mr Cassidy said.

Letters from personal friends of Eland that were handed to the judge spoke of his good character and nature.

They agreed he was not the type of person to be angered in that way. Judge Rackemann said there was no way Eland would not be identified.

"You were always going to be held accountable for your actions," he said.

"But while you never planned to do anything with the threats, the police officer was not to know that." Eland was released on a nine-month good behaviour bond.

Katie Hall