Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GENERIC IMAGE
GENERIC IMAGE Nicholas Falconer
Crime

Man calls police 'pigs' in drunken state, ends up in court

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
13th Apr 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who yelled obscenities at police who were called to a disturbance at a shelter on Quay St claims he doesn't remember the incident due to alcohol he'd consumed.

Marshall John Henry pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday to public nuisance and contravening police direction.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said police were called to the shelter at 8.20pm on February 27 due to reports of many people causing a disturbance.

She said the defendant approached the officers and told them "get f---ed, you pigs" before walking away continuing to yell obscenities at officers.

Ms Kurtz said officers told him to stop, but he did not.

She said they asked him for his name and address and he declined to give them that information.

Defence lawyer Dominic Jorgensen said his client did not remember this incident due to being intoxicated.

Henry was fined $700 and convictions were recorded.

drunk and disorderly drunken offences police public nuisance
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Bring out your best blue gear on Sunday

    Bring out your best blue gear on Sunday

    News Have a beer and raise money for a wonderful cause.

    Shark protection to return to Great Barrier Reef

    premium_icon Shark protection to return to Great Barrier Reef

    Environment Vow to 'put human life before sharks'

    Magnificence of Mount Julian

    Magnificence of Mount Julian

    Property The Whitsunday Times property of the week.

    We can’t rely on Adani: Labor

    premium_icon We can’t rely on Adani: Labor

    Environment She said we can't rely on Adani to bring jobs.