Man carries stolen TV down street

REALITY TV: A man was caught carrying a television he had stolen from a Cannonvale store.

REALITY TV: A man was caught carrying a television he had stolen from a Cannonvale store. Brett Wortman

A MAN who stole a flat-screen television from Big W and walked home with it, has been put on eight months' probation.

Mark Stephen Piper, 53, of Cannonvale, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to stealing.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police were called to a Cannonvale house to reports of a missing person after Piper had gone out without his wallet in the morning and not returned.

At 10am police saw Piper walking along Banksia Crt carrying a Sony television, Sgt Myors said.

Packaging on the television showed it cost $949 and came from Big W.

Sgt Myors said the Big W manager told police no television was sold that day.

The court heard CCTV footage showed Piper loitered in the entrance to the store with the television in a trolley, before leaving without paying.

Piper's solicitor Ali Ladd said her client was medicating for mental health issues and had a limited recollection from the day.

When sentencing Piper to probation, magistrate Ron Muirhead told him this sort of behaviour was "not on”.