Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Night Time Police Intervention
Night Time Police Intervention
Crime

Man catches fire in police custody

by Danielle O’Neal
4th Mar 2020 12:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has sustained life threatening burns after catching fire while in police custody near Maryborough.

Around 11pm on Tuesday, police were called to a man needing assistance in a local park in Granville.

When they arrived, police said the man ran from officers into the Granville State School with a jerry can and a lighter.

When approached, the man doused himself with petrol and subsequently caught alight.

Police rendered immediate assistance, however the man received significant injuries from burns and was taken to the Maryborough Hospital.

He was later flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

It is unclear how the fire started.

This matter is under investigation by Ethical Standards Command and is subject to oversight by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks maryborough police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Metal pipe used in Cannonvale ‘armed robbery’

        premium_icon Metal pipe used in Cannonvale ‘armed robbery’

        Crime Police allege the person was escorted to a bank and robbed of their money

        At 70 years young, Margaret skydives into a new decade

        premium_icon At 70 years young, Margaret skydives into a new decade

        News Margaret Coote celebrated her 70th by doing her first skydive

        Motorcycle rider records ‘four times the legal limit’

        premium_icon Motorcycle rider records ‘four times the legal limit’

        News The motorcyclist was allegedly riding south of Proserpine.

        Magistrate tells lock-on protester ‘you’ve done nothing’

        premium_icon Magistrate tells lock-on protester ‘you’ve done nothing’

        Crime The man chained himself to a cattle grid to block access to an Adani work camp