Man caught breaching work licence conditions

A MAN who was caught drug driving and breaching his work licence conditions has been fined $1000 and lost his driver's licence for nine months.

Ryan Denis Brazil, 40, of Merinda, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to failing to comply with a court order on a restricted licence and driving while a relevant drug was in his saliva while on a probationary heavy rigid licence.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court methamphetamines and marijuana were detected in Brazil's saliva when he was drug tested by police on Peter Delamothe Rd in Bowen at 11.45am on December 14.

Sgt Myors said on February 26 Brazil was found driving in breach of his work licence conditions which said he was only allowed to drive for work as a maintenance technician.

When police stopped him on the Bruce Highway at 10.28am, Brazil told police he had earlier argued with his partner about her leaving him and he had seen her driving and followed her as he was worried she was leaving and taking their children with her, Sgt Myors said.

Duty lawyer Cleo Rewald said Brazil "wasn't totally out of his route” for driving to work, instead saying he had taken "a slight deviation” in February.

She also told the court Brazil had had an issue with drugs but had achieved a clean result in a drug test the day before he appeared in court.

Brazil was fined $700 and lost his licence for six months for drug driving, and was fined $300 and had his licence disqualified for a further three months for breaching his work licence.