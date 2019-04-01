Man caught drink-driving while going to friend's aid

A man lost his licence for two years and three months in Bowen Magistrates Court.

AN UNLICENSED man who got behind the wheel while over the alcohol limit did so to look for a friend who had threatened to hurt himself, Bowen Magistrates Court heard.

As a result, he lost his licence for two years and three months, and was fined $1000.

Van John O'Brien, 22, of Bowen, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court on March 26 to driving over the general alcohol limit while a P-plater, driving without a licence, which was disqualified by a court order, and obstructing a police officer.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police saw O'Brien pull into the driveway of a Collinsville house when they were there for another matter at 9pm on February 6.

Checks found that O'Brien's driver's licence had been disqualified for the three months until February 19, Sgt Myors said.

O'Brien told police at the time he went to find his friend who had made threats of self-harm, Sgt Myors said.

The court was told O'Brien twice refused a breath test, and when he was finally tested, recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.093 - well above the zero reading he needed to have.

Police took the friend to Collinsville Multi Purpose Heath Service to be checked out and when they were there O'Brien was "cagey and nervous” and said to his friend "I'm thinking of doing a runner”, Sgt Myors said.

He attempted to leave police custody but was pushed to the ground and handcuffed, the court was told.

O'Brien's solicitor Cleo Rewald told the court her client had received a call from his friend's mother that day who was worried about her son.

"He went to where he thought his friend was,” she said.

Mrs Rewald refuted the prosecutor's suggestions that one of the other two people in the house could have driven him, saying they had also been drinking alcohol.

She also refuted claims by the prosecutor that O'Brien should have called police or the ambulance service to help.

"As a young man, his thought was to find his friend. He did not think to contact police or the Queensland Ambulance Service,” she said.

"It's an unusual set of circumstances, but not quite the threshold of an emergency.”

Mrs Rewald also said O'Brien's attempt to leave police custody was more of a joke.

"He said he took about three steps. It wasn't any great attempt to flee,” she said.

In fining O'Brien, magistrate Ron Muirhead said the fines were greatly reduced "in view of the exceptional circumstances”.

He was fined $300 and his licence was disqualified for two years for the unlicensed driving, while he was fined $500 and lost his licence for a further three months for drink-driving.

He was also fined $200 for obstructing police.

If you need help in a crisis, call Lifeline on 13 11 14