Man caught driving 40km/h over limit in residential streets

A MAN who sped away from police at more than 40km/h above the speed limit through Bowen streets has escaped spending extra time in prison.

Jacob Leonard Pelling, 34, appeared on video from prison as he pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to an evasion offence.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police saw Pelling speeding on the Bruce Highway at 2pm on January 23.

Police put on their lights and tried to pull him over but he drove away from them, Sgt Myors said.

The court heard when Pelling got onto Don St he was driving at 100km/h in a 60km/h zone.

When he drove onto the wrong side of the road, police called off the pursuit because it was too dangerous, Sgt Myors said.

Later police found the car - which belonged to Pelling's stepfather - parked at a Bowen house.

The court heard Pelling was from Darwin, but had moved to Bowen to be closer to family.

Sgt Myors said this was not Pelling's first time caught for an offence where dangerous driving was involved.

The court was also told Pelling was driving on a disqualified licence at the time and was on parole for another offence.

As part of her prosecution, Sgt Myors also handed magistrate James Morton a 10-page criminal history for Pelling and an eight-page traffic history.

"Do you realise how serious your criminal history is? And your traffic history doesn't read any better,” Mr Morton asked Pelling.

"It (criminal history) is, at least, appalling... And your traffic history is appalling.”

Representing himself in court, Pelling - a father of six - asked that his sentence be served concurrently with another sentence he was also serving of matters including possessing dangerous drugs, obstructing police and stealing.

In sentencing Pelling, Mr Morton said he took into account that the evasion offence was not related to the changes he was already serving a sentence for, but acknowledged this offence took place before those offences.

Mr Morton convicted Pelling and sentenced him to 50 days in prison for the evasion, however the prison term is to be served concurrently with the sentence he is already serving.

Pelling's driver's licence was also disqualified for two years.