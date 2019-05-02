Man caught driving on a suspended licence twice in nine days

A man faced Bowen Magistrates Court after being caught driving on a suspended licence twice.

A BOWEN man who was caught driving on a suspended licence twice in nine days has lost his licence for four years and been fined $2250.

Drew Ashton Cruickshank, 23, of Bowen, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to driving without a licence as his licence had been suspended.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police stopped Cruickshank while he was driving on Horseshoe Bay Rd in Bowen at 10.20am on January 28.

Sgt Myors said Cruickshank told police he did not know his licence was suspended.

The court heard his licence had been suspended for a drink driving matter but he had not faced court at the time.

"He had received paperwork (saying he was suspended) but had not read it,” Sgt Myors said.

The prosecutor told the court police again found Cruickshank driving on a suspended licence when they stopped him on Horseshoe Bay Rd in Bowen at 1.45pm on February 5.

Cruickshank told police at the time his licence was suspended and said he had just picked his vehicle up from being repaired.

Duty Lawyer Cleo Rewald said on the first occasion he was caught, Cruickshank had bought the sedan he was driving the day before and had done some work on it and was taking it for a test drive when he was stopped by police.

Mrs Rewald agreed her client had received the paperwork about his licence being suspended but "it didn't sink in”.

On the second occasion, Mrs Rewald said Cruickshank had just picked up his car from the mechanic and had "run the risk” by driving it.

She also spoke about how Cruickshank was a truck driver but had recently broken his leg and could not work.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead fined Cruickshank $750 and disqualified his licence for two years for the January charge, before fining him a further $1500 and disqualifying his licence for two years on the February charge.