Man caught melting down ice during covert police operation

Police officers found the man melting down methamphetamine and injecting the drug. Wikicommons

A MAN who was melting down methamphetamine and injecting the drug when police found him, has been released on parole.

Colin Watson pleaded guilty to a string of drug-related charges in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police Prosecutor Pepe Gangemi said Kingaroy police found the man melting down the ice during a covert law enforcement drug operation at 7.50pm on October 16, 2018.

Then on March 22 this year, the 31-year-old man was intercepted by police while he was walking along Alford St in Kingaroy.

Police found a spoon with burn marks, suspected of being used in relation to a drug offence.

The following month Watson was caught by police again.

The court heard the defendant's vehicle was intercepted by police at 3.10am on April 30.

A search of the car led to the discovery of 14 seeds of an unknown drug.

These offences were committed while Watson was on a suspended sentence for other offences.

Defence lawyer Chris Campbell said the defendant started re-offending after some family tensions.

Watson was convicted and sentenced to two months' imprisonment for three counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

He was convicted and not further punished for the possessing utensils for drug use charge.

Watson was released on parole on Monday, June 17.