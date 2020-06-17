Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man caught speeding 20km/hr over limit

Deborah Friend
17th Jun 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE wrap for the week including a speeding driver, drink driving and public nuisance.

POLICE say they have again dealt with numerous traffic issues this week with another driver issued a fine for allegedly travelling nearly twenty kilometres an hour over the speed limit.

The 25-year-old Mandalay man was issued with an infringement notice after travelling 99 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone on Shute Harbour Road, Cannon Valley, on June 12.

A 49-YEAR-OLD Mandalay man located on Maeva Street, Jubilee Pocket, was subjected to a roadside breath test, which allegedly returned a positive result on the morning of June 14.

Further breath analysis returned a Breath Alcohol Concentration of 0.174. The man was issued with a notice to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court, on June 29.

A 23-YEAR-OLD Mackay man was issued with an infringement notice for public nuisance after allegedly swearing and shouting in Coconut Grove, Airlie Beach, on June 14. The man also allegedly kicked a fire hydrant cover during the incident.

drink driving public nuisance speeding fine weekly wrap whitsunday police
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Full steam ahead for Proserpine Mill as testing begins

        premium_icon Full steam ahead for Proserpine Mill as testing begins

        News Steam will begin to bellow from the mill this week, with millions in upgrades conducted

        ‘Major step forward’ for TAFE in Bowen and Cannonvale

        premium_icon ‘Major step forward’ for TAFE in Bowen and Cannonvale

        News Regional TAFE campuses are set to receive a huge boost from the Queensland...

        Unemployment, social isolation lead to study bingeing

        premium_icon Unemployment, social isolation lead to study bingeing

        News Social isolation and job losses increase as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

        Bursary for indigenous medical students

        premium_icon Bursary for indigenous medical students

        News Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander medical students are being urged to apply for...