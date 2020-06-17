Man caught speeding 20km/hr over limit

POLICE wrap for the week including a speeding driver, drink driving and public nuisance.

POLICE say they have again dealt with numerous traffic issues this week with another driver issued a fine for allegedly travelling nearly twenty kilometres an hour over the speed limit.

The 25-year-old Mandalay man was issued with an infringement notice after travelling 99 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone on Shute Harbour Road, Cannon Valley, on June 12.

A 49-YEAR-OLD Mandalay man located on Maeva Street, Jubilee Pocket, was subjected to a roadside breath test, which allegedly returned a positive result on the morning of June 14.

Further breath analysis returned a Breath Alcohol Concentration of 0.174. The man was issued with a notice to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court, on June 29.

A 23-YEAR-OLD Mackay man was issued with an infringement notice for public nuisance after allegedly swearing and shouting in Coconut Grove, Airlie Beach, on June 14. The man also allegedly kicked a fire hydrant cover during the incident.