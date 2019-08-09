Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sheep were stolen twice from a property at Bluewater.
Sheep were stolen twice from a property at Bluewater.
News

Man caught stealing same sheep twice

by Chris Lees
9th Aug 2019 11:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOWNSVILLE man was fined more than $27,000 for stealing the same 10-head of sheep twice.

Police said after the sheep were reported missing from a Bluewater property in July 2018, the 42-year-old man was charged in November 2018 for stock stealing and two counts of unlawfully using stock.

It was alleged the man had stolen the same sheep in June 2018.

On August 7 the man was fined $27,773 in the Townsville Magistrates Court.

Detective Sergeant Mark Hogenelst from the Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) said the squad took the offence of stock stealing very seriously and would encourage anyone who has been the victim of stock stealing to report it to police.

"We would further encourage anyone who has information relating to the stealing of livestock that may assist us with our investigations, to contact us," he said.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

Show More
crime sheep theft

Top Stories

    Meth for lunch: ‘I bet it tasted like crap’

    premium_icon Meth for lunch: ‘I bet it tasted like crap’

    Crime Woman eats meth, then is caught driving in Airlie Beach.

    ROUGH AS GUTS: Reunion of the ages

    premium_icon ROUGH AS GUTS: Reunion of the ages

    News There was a major celebration in the Whitsundays

    Mum took three kids 'shopping', stole $734 in clothes

    premium_icon Mum took three kids 'shopping', stole $734 in clothes

    Crime 'Shopping' trip ruined mum's dream to join the SES

    Farm HQ the top of crop

    premium_icon Farm HQ the top of crop

    Business Proserpine business takes top gong.