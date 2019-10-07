Man caught with drug deposit in underwear

A man was sent to jail on drug possession charges.

Monique Preston

A MAN who was caught with marijuana and methamphetamine while on a suspended sentence for other drug charges has been sent to prison.

Sadik Okcuoglu, 56, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to three counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of possessing pipes that had been used.

At the time of the offences, he was also subject to a suspended sentence for similar offending.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said officers found 19.3g of marijuana in Okcuoglu's underwear when they pulled the vehicle he was in over for a random police check on August 2.

Twelve days later - on August 14 - police found 0.05g of methamphetamine Okcuoglu had put in his shorts, as well as 2.5g of marijuana and two pipes during a search of his Bowen house.

Magistrate Peter Smid said the first offence had happened within a month of Okcuoglu being given a seven-day suspended sentence.

"It's a textbook case of having to activate a sentence,” Mr Smid said.

"I'm loathe to send him to prison on a possession charge for his own use. But he gets pinched twice (for drug possession).

"Unfortunately this breaches a suspended sentence for similar matters.

"I have no option but to activate that sentence.”

Mr Smid sentenced Okcuoglu to one month in prison for all the offences, and activated the seven-day suspended sentence.

He ruled they be served concurrently and made Okcuoglu eligible for parole on October 31.