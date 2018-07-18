Man caught with fake ID part of crime syndicate

CRIME SYDICATE: A 25-year-old man was caught in Cannonvale using a fake ID to try and buy an iPhone to sell on for profit.

A MASTERS student from India who fell into debt from gambling tried to defraud a local business as part of a "sophisticated crime syndicate”, Proserpine Magistrates Court heard.

Sramik Venigalla pleaded guilty on Monday to attempted fraud, obtaining another entity's identity to commit an indictable offence and falsely representing himself.

On July 10 about 11am, the 25-year-old tried to buy an iPhone X using a fake ID from Cannonvale Harvey Norman, which he then planned to sell on for $800.

A staff member realised the name on the NSW driver's licence did not exist and called police. Police prosecutor Senior Constable Hannah Beard said police found Venigalla's real identity through finger prints he submitted when applying for a security licence.

During an interview the student-visa holder told police he was involved in a syndicate of people who used fake IDs to buy phones and re-sell them. "He said he arrived in Mackay the night prior and was given fake ID with the correct last name and fake first one,” Sen-Cons Beard said.

"He said he knew what he was doing was wrong but he could not work to repay his debts because of his visa. He was assured not even the cops could tell the difference.”

Magistrate Simon Young was far from impressed: "So police can't tell the difference but Harvey Norman store clerk can?”

Venigalla said he was in financial hardship, his visa had been cancelled and he would like to continue on to a "good job” in the future in information technology.

"It speaks poorly of Mr Venigalla's character that he would lower himself to such action when he has no prior history,” Mr Young said.

Venigalla was sentenced to one month imprisonment suspended for 12 months after serving seven days.