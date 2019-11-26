Man caught with knife at Mackay Airport

Grant Kobi Gully-Ballis pleaded guilty to attempting to take a credit card knife (similar to above) into Mackay Airport.

Grant Kobi Gully-Ballis pleaded guilty to attempting to take a credit card knife (similar to above) into Mackay Airport.

A BOILERMAKER has avoided a conviction after trying to take a credit card knife onto a plane.

Security officers at Mackay Airport stopped Grant Kobi Gully-Ballis on November 10, about 6am, when the knife was seen on a bag scan.

Gully-Ballis, who pleaded guilty in Mackay Magistrates Court, told police at the airport he had ordered the knife online years ago.

Duty lawyer Rosemary Farleigh said her client had forgotten the knife was in his wallet.

“He does understand he is not allowed to possess such an item,” she said.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer said he believed the 23 year old because he had no previous convictions.

Gully-Ballis was fined $300 and no conviction was recorded.