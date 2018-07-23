Man charged after alleged stabbing at Crows Nest

Police have charged a man after an alleged stabbing

TOOWOOMBA detectives have charged a man following a fight at Crows Nest in which a man was allegedly stabbed.

It will be alleged an altercation occurred between two men at an Emu Creek Road home around 7.30pm during which time one of the men was stabbed in the upper body.

The 38-year-old Crows Nest man was taken to the Toowoomba Hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested a 40-year-old man at an Emu Creek Road residence a short time later and he was charged with one count of wounding.

He has been denied police bail and remanded in custody to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court this morning.

Both men are known to each other.