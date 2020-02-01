Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man charged after allegedly spitting blood at police officer

by Kay Dibben
1st Feb 2020 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

AN intoxicated man, who refused to get off a Brisbane train, allegedly sucked blood from his finger and spat it into the faces of a police office and a passenger.

The blood went into the Sergeant's eye and hit the mouth of the civilian, who had tried to help the officer move the struggling man from the train, Brisbane Magistrates Court heard.

Lance Gregory Coolwell, 31, appeared in court today charged with two counts of serious assault of a police officer, by spitting.

He also was charged with obstructing police, committing public nuisance, stealing and wilful damage of police property.

Brisbane Magistrate Rosemary Gilbert ordered Lance Gregory Coolwell to undergo a disease test.

Prosecutor Peri Cardiff told the court Coolwell snatched the officer's police badge and wallet and ripped the wallet, after he was asked to move off the train onto a Brisbane city platform.

The officer, who had a broken wrist, needed a civilian passenger's help to try to get Coolwell, who was very intoxicated, off the train, the court heard.

An intoxicated man allegedly sucked blood from his finger and spat it into the faces of a police officer and a civilian, a Brisbane Magistrates Court has heard. Picture: Kevin Farmer
An intoxicated man allegedly sucked blood from his finger and spat it into the faces of a police officer and a civilian, a Brisbane Magistrates Court has heard. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Ms Cardiff said during a vigorous struggle the Sergeant injured his shoulder.

She said Coolwell had a bleeding finger and he sucked the blood and deliberately spat it at the faces of the officer and civilian.

The struggle continued and Coolwell allegedly continued to resist arrest after uniformed police arrived, the Court heard.

Ms Cardiff opposed bail, saying there was an unacceptable risk that Coolwell could endanger the public in light of the alleged spitting offence, or fail to appear in court.

Coolwell's solicitor said he was willing to go to an alcohol treatment centre if released on bail.

Magistrate Rosemary Gilbert remanded Coolwell on bail, with the conditions that he remain living at his Inala address and report to police twice a week.

Ms Gilbert encouraged Coolwell to seek help for his alcohol problem.

More Stories

Show More
court crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Calls for change to laws on lost animals

        premium_icon Calls for change to laws on lost animals

        News One man’s heartbreaking story has triggered a push for measures other than euthanasia for unclaimed pets.

        Tatts great news: New studio opens in Bowen

        premium_icon Tatts great news: New studio opens in Bowen

        News Husband and wife team bring decades of artistic experience to town.

        NO HELMET NO LICENCE: Dirt bike rider caught on Bowen road

        premium_icon NO HELMET NO LICENCE: Dirt bike rider caught on Bowen road

        Crime A Bowen man as been told to ‘stop putting his life at risk’ after he rode past...

        Young Citizen of the Year has big future ahead

        premium_icon Young Citizen of the Year has big future ahead

        News The ‘quiet leader’ left a lasting impact on Proserpine State High School.