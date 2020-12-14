Menu
A man has been charged after allegedly causing a disturbance at Proserpine Hospital. Picture: Laura Thomas
Crime

Man charged after allegedly throwing hospital gear

Elyse Wurm
, elyse.wurm@news.com.au
14th Dec 2020 1:00 PM
A Proserpine man allegedly had to be restrained by police after he started throwing items at the hospital.

Proserpine police officer-in-charge Mark Flynn said police were called to Proserpine Hospital about 11.40am on Thursday after reports a man was causing a disturbance.

Police allege the 47-year-old man became aggressive and was throwing hospital gear and kicked a garbage bin.

Senior Sergeant Flynn said police had to restrain the Proserpine man.

The man was charged with public nuisance and was scheduled to appear in the Proserpine Magistrates Court at a later date.

Marijuana and utensils found

Police discovered 17g of marijuana and various implements during a search at a property on Spalla Dve in Proserpine.

Sen-Sgt Flynn said the search was carried out about 11.40am on Friday.

A 45-year-old Proserpine man was charged with drug possession offences and is scheduled to face court on January 4.

Whitsunday Times

